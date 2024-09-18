Left Menu

GST Road Booms with Reopening of Ford Plant and Kilambakkam Station

The Chennai suburbs along GST Road are experiencing unprecedented growth with the reopening of Ford’s manufacturing plant and ongoing construction of Kilambakkam railway station. Increased employment opportunities, enhanced connectivity, and real-estate booms are marking this rapid development, making it a hotspot for investors and homebuyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:42 IST
GST Road Booms with Reopening of Ford Plant and Kilambakkam Station
Aerial view of GST Road, which is poised for rapid development and significant growth. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chennai suburbs along the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road, including Urapakkam, Guduvanchery, Kattankulathur, Potheri, Vandalur, and Singaperumal Koil, are undergoing a remarkable development surge. The revival of Ford's manufacturing plant and the construction of Kilambakkam railway station have been pivotal in this transformation.

Ford's reopening, located near Maraimalai Nagar and close to Singaperumal Koil, is projected to generate numerous job opportunities and revive secondary industries. This resurgence is expected to boost residential and commercial real estate demand significantly. Historically, Ford's presence has attracted skilled workers nationwide, many of whom have settled in the area, and the reopening is anticipated to continue this trend.

The construction of Kilambakkam railway station is another major factor driving the region's growth. This new infrastructure promises to enhance connectivity from southern Chennai suburbs to Central Chennai, making the area more attractive for both residential and commercial buyers. Enhanced transport links, including the nearby Kilambakkam bus terminus, further solidify the appeal of localities such as Singaperumal Koil, Urapakkam, Guduvanchery, and Vandalur.

With prominent IT firms and educational institutions in close proximity, areas along GST Road are witnessing substantial real estate appreciation. Guduvanchery and Urapakkam's proximity to IT hubs, and the presence of reputable educational and healthcare institutions in Vandalur, Potheri, and Kattankulathur, have significantly raised real estate interests. Singaperumal Koil, located strategically at the intersection of the IT and Auto-rail hubs, is rapidly emerging as a real estate hotspot, with the Mahindra World City's proximity adding to its allure.

The GST Road corridor offers an attractive blend of affordability, connectivity, and growth potential, establishing it as a prime real estate destination in Chennai's evolving suburban landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024