GST Road Booms with Reopening of Ford Plant and Kilambakkam Station

The Chennai suburbs along the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road, including Urapakkam, Guduvanchery, Kattankulathur, Potheri, Vandalur, and Singaperumal Koil, are undergoing a remarkable development surge. The revival of Ford's manufacturing plant and the construction of Kilambakkam railway station have been pivotal in this transformation.

Ford's reopening, located near Maraimalai Nagar and close to Singaperumal Koil, is projected to generate numerous job opportunities and revive secondary industries. This resurgence is expected to boost residential and commercial real estate demand significantly. Historically, Ford's presence has attracted skilled workers nationwide, many of whom have settled in the area, and the reopening is anticipated to continue this trend.

The construction of Kilambakkam railway station is another major factor driving the region's growth. This new infrastructure promises to enhance connectivity from southern Chennai suburbs to Central Chennai, making the area more attractive for both residential and commercial buyers. Enhanced transport links, including the nearby Kilambakkam bus terminus, further solidify the appeal of localities such as Singaperumal Koil, Urapakkam, Guduvanchery, and Vandalur.

With prominent IT firms and educational institutions in close proximity, areas along GST Road are witnessing substantial real estate appreciation. Guduvanchery and Urapakkam's proximity to IT hubs, and the presence of reputable educational and healthcare institutions in Vandalur, Potheri, and Kattankulathur, have significantly raised real estate interests. Singaperumal Koil, located strategically at the intersection of the IT and Auto-rail hubs, is rapidly emerging as a real estate hotspot, with the Mahindra World City's proximity adding to its allure.

The GST Road corridor offers an attractive blend of affordability, connectivity, and growth potential, establishing it as a prime real estate destination in Chennai's evolving suburban landscape.

