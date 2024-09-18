Tupperware Brands Declares Bankruptcy Amid Mounting Losses

Tupperware Brands has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, capitulating to substantial financial losses and declining demand for its iconic food storage containers.

The company, which saw a surge in popularity during the 1950s through 'Tupperware parties,' has been unable to compete with rivals offering cheaper and more environmentally friendly alternatives. CEO Laurie Goldman cited a challenging macroeconomic environment as a major factor in the company's deteriorating financial position.

Despite the bankruptcy filing, Tupperware plans to continue selling its products while exploring potential sale options. The company's financial woes have been exacerbated by rising labor, freight, and raw material costs post-pandemic, and its stock has been volatile amid 'meme stock' rallies.

(With inputs from agencies.)