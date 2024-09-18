Left Menu

Embracing Productivity for Sustainable Growth in GBS Organizations

A study by Zinnov and ProHance highlights the urgent need for Global Business Services (GBS) organizations to adopt data-driven productivity frameworks. Facing economic uncertainties, GBS leaders prioritize productivity improvements to enhance operational efficiency and foster innovation. The study provides a roadmap for sustainable productivity gains through visibility, targeted interventions, and change management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:10 IST
Embracing Productivity for Sustainable Growth in GBS Organizations

In the face of mounting economic challenges, Global Business Services (GBS) organizations are at a pivotal moment. A new study by Zinnov, in collaboration with ProHance, highlights the critical need for GBS leaders to implement robust productivity frameworks to withstand economic pressures and drive sustainable growth.

GBS organizations today navigate a landscape marked by economic uncertainty, talent retention issues, and technological advancements. The study finds that 53% of GBS leaders rank productivity improvement as their top priority for 2024, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and foster innovation amid economic headwinds.

With inflation, geopolitical risks, and supply chain disruptions intensifying, GBS organizations face pressure to deliver cost efficiencies. Zinnov and ProHance's study reveals that a data-driven approach to productivity management is essential. It highlights the need for comprehensive visibility and actionable insights to optimize operations and impact the bottom line effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024