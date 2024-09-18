Embracing Productivity for Sustainable Growth in GBS Organizations
A study by Zinnov and ProHance highlights the urgent need for Global Business Services (GBS) organizations to adopt data-driven productivity frameworks. Facing economic uncertainties, GBS leaders prioritize productivity improvements to enhance operational efficiency and foster innovation. The study provides a roadmap for sustainable productivity gains through visibility, targeted interventions, and change management.
In the face of mounting economic challenges, Global Business Services (GBS) organizations are at a pivotal moment. A new study by Zinnov, in collaboration with ProHance, highlights the critical need for GBS leaders to implement robust productivity frameworks to withstand economic pressures and drive sustainable growth.
GBS organizations today navigate a landscape marked by economic uncertainty, talent retention issues, and technological advancements. The study finds that 53% of GBS leaders rank productivity improvement as their top priority for 2024, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and foster innovation amid economic headwinds.
With inflation, geopolitical risks, and supply chain disruptions intensifying, GBS organizations face pressure to deliver cost efficiencies. Zinnov and ProHance's study reveals that a data-driven approach to productivity management is essential. It highlights the need for comprehensive visibility and actionable insights to optimize operations and impact the bottom line effectively.
