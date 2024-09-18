Hitachi Payment Services Partners with AbhiBus to Digitize Himachal Pradesh Bus Bookings

Hitachi Payment Services announced on Wednesday its collaboration with AbhiBus to provide digital services such as online ticket bookings and real-time seat availability for Himachal Pradesh state transport buses.

The partnership will encompass 3,100 buses operated by the Himachal Pradesh government, targeting over 1.5 crore passengers who utilize the state's transport services each month, as per the official statement.

The innovative digital transit solution will allow passengers to see real-time seat availability, make advance bookings, and book tickets online through the Himachal Road Transport Corporation's app or website. Additionally, tickets can be obtained in real-time at HRTC bus counters, with enroute payments facilitated by GPRS-enabled Electronic Bus Ticketing Machines (EBTM).

"We have been awarded the HRTC project. Our partnership with AbhiBus for the Integrated Ticketing Management System will revolutionize the ticketing experience for public transport users in Himachal," remarked Anuj Khosla, CEO for digital business at Hitachi Payment Services.

Himachal Road Transport Corporation Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur emphasized the system's capability to provide real-time bus schedule access, which will alleviate traffic congestion and enhance safety measures. He also highlighted the significant role of digital payments in benefiting both passengers and conductors.

