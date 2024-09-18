Sweden's Ministers Forced to Abort Turkey Trip Due to Technical Issues
An airplane carrying Sweden's foreign and justice ministers returned to Stockholm mid-flight because of technical problems, causing a delay in a crucial security meeting in Turkey. The crew and passengers were safe, and a new meeting date will be arranged. This follows Turkey's recent approval of Sweden's NATO membership.
An airplane carrying Sweden's foreign minister and justice minister has returned to Stockholm after encountering a technical problem en route to Turkey, Swedish officials confirmed on Wednesday. The incident has necessitated the postponement of a pivotal security meeting.
Sweden's Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard and Defence Minister Pal Jonson were scheduled to meet Turkish officials for the first time to discuss a security pact. This pact was crucial for ensuring Ankara's approval of Stockholm's NATO membership bid.
Turkey granted approval for Sweden's NATO bid in January, after a protracted delay due to concerns over Sweden's stance on groups Turkey considers terrorists and an arms embargo that Sweden subsequently lifted. The foreign ministry assured that the crew and passengers were not in immediate danger and a new meeting date will be set soon.
