Left Menu

Sweden's Ministers Forced to Abort Turkey Trip Due to Technical Issues

An airplane carrying Sweden's foreign and justice ministers returned to Stockholm mid-flight because of technical problems, causing a delay in a crucial security meeting in Turkey. The crew and passengers were safe, and a new meeting date will be arranged. This follows Turkey's recent approval of Sweden's NATO membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:20 IST
Sweden's Ministers Forced to Abort Turkey Trip Due to Technical Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

An airplane carrying Sweden's foreign minister and justice minister has returned to Stockholm after encountering a technical problem en route to Turkey, Swedish officials confirmed on Wednesday. The incident has necessitated the postponement of a pivotal security meeting.

Sweden's Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard and Defence Minister Pal Jonson were scheduled to meet Turkish officials for the first time to discuss a security pact. This pact was crucial for ensuring Ankara's approval of Stockholm's NATO membership bid.

Turkey granted approval for Sweden's NATO bid in January, after a protracted delay due to concerns over Sweden's stance on groups Turkey considers terrorists and an arms embargo that Sweden subsequently lifted. The foreign ministry assured that the crew and passengers were not in immediate danger and a new meeting date will be set soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024