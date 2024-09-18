Left Menu

Fast-Track Immigration Program for Indians and OCI Cardholders Expands

The Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) will soon be available at major Indian airports, including Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. Initially launched in Delhi, the program aims to streamline immigration for pre-verified Indian nationals and OCI cardholders. The initiative is expected to eventually cover 21 airports across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:22 IST
India is set to expand its Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) to include major airports such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. This special programme is designed to expedite the immigration process for pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, offering a faster, smoother, and more secure international travel experience.

Launched initially at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in June, the FTI-TTP has already registered 18,400 people. Now, efforts are underway to implement the programme at seven additional airports: Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, and Ahmedabad.

The programme functions similarly to the U.S. Global Entry Program, allowing expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travellers via e-gates. Over 1,500 passengers have benefitted from the service in Delhi. In its next phase, the FTI-TTP aims to cover a total of 21 airports across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

