Fast-Track Immigration Program for Indians and OCI Cardholders Expands
The Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) will soon be available at major Indian airports, including Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. Initially launched in Delhi, the program aims to streamline immigration for pre-verified Indian nationals and OCI cardholders. The initiative is expected to eventually cover 21 airports across India.
- Country:
- India
India is set to expand its Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) to include major airports such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. This special programme is designed to expedite the immigration process for pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, offering a faster, smoother, and more secure international travel experience.
Launched initially at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in June, the FTI-TTP has already registered 18,400 people. Now, efforts are underway to implement the programme at seven additional airports: Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, and Ahmedabad.
The programme functions similarly to the U.S. Global Entry Program, allowing expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travellers via e-gates. Over 1,500 passengers have benefitted from the service in Delhi. In its next phase, the FTI-TTP aims to cover a total of 21 airports across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FTI-TTP
- immigration
- India
- OCI cardholders
- airports
- Mumbai
- Chennai
- Kolkata
- expedited clearance
- e-gates
ALSO READ
Etihad Airways Partners with Mumbai City FC as Official Shirt Sponsor
NMC Revokes Decision to Discontinue CPS Mumbai Courses
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister Emphasizes Benefits of Mekedatu Project and Chennai Waste Management Insights
Ashok Leyland Inaugurates Cutting-Edge Uptime Solution Centre Near Chennai
Women comprise half of India’s population, country’s progress not possible without their progress: President Murmu in Mumbai.