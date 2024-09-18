Left Menu

Ancient Forests at Crossroads: Haida Gwaii's Logging Dilemma

The Haida people of Haida Gwaii, an archipelago in northwestern Canada, face a complex decision over the guardianship of ancient forests. Revered cedars, vital to both biodiversity and Indigenous culture, are dwindling due to logging. The community is divided on whether to continue or curtail logging activities to protect their heritage and environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:36 IST
In Haida Gwaii, off northwestern Canada, ancient forests hold deep cultural and ecological significance. For centuries, the Haida people have relied on the cedars for daily life and traditions.

Since the onset of industrial logging, much of the old-growth forest has been lost. Now, the Haida Nation holds new powers over these lands but faces a dilemma of sustainable logging versus preservation.

Debate rages as the community confronts its identity and future stewardship. Logging remains a critical but controversial industry, impacting both the environment and the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

