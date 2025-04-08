Mega Push for Indigenous Culture: Meghalaya's Commitment to Seng Khasi
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced a Rs 15.37 crore sanction for building an Indigenous Cultural Centre for the Seng Khasi community, replacing the structure established in 1951. This move aims to support the Khasi community's traditions, along with similar projects for other indigenous groups.
Sangma shared this news during the Shad Suk Mynsiem festival, a significant event for the Khasi tribes. Highlighting the Seng Khasi's crucial role in preserving Khasi traditions, Sangma announced the government's financial dedication via a social media post.
The demand for such a center has been longstanding, and, according to officials, similar financial aid has also been provided for cultural centers for the Karbi, Rabha, Koch, and Hajong communities.
