Mega Push for Indigenous Culture: Meghalaya's Commitment to Seng Khasi

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has committed over Rs 15 crore for constructing a new Indigenous Cultural Centre for the Seng Khasi community. This infrastructure upgrade replaces a building from 1951.

Sangma shared this news during the Shad Suk Mynsiem festival, a significant event for the Khasi tribes. Highlighting the Seng Khasi's crucial role in preserving Khasi traditions, Sangma announced the government's financial dedication via a social media post.

The demand for such a center has been longstanding, and, according to officials, similar financial aid has also been provided for cultural centers for the Karbi, Rabha, Koch, and Hajong communities.

