Left Menu

India Becomes Key Market for Pernod Ricard: Growth Engine and Premiumization Focus

India has become the largest market by volume and the second-largest by value for French spirits maker Pernod Ricard. The firm, known for brands like Chivas Regal and Glenlivet, reported a 6.1% growth in net sales in FY24. Pernod Ricard is also boosting exports and investing in a new distillery in Nagpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:37 IST
India Becomes Key Market for Pernod Ricard: Growth Engine and Premiumization Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has emerged as the most crucial market by volume and the second-largest by value for French spirits giant Pernod Ricard, which boasts brands such as Absolute, Chivas Regal, and Glenlivet, said its India MD Jean Touboul.

Reporting a 6.1 per cent growth in net sales for FY24, India is now termed a "growth engine" for the firm. Furthermore, Pernod Ricard's IMFL portfolio, including Royal Stag and Blenders Pride, is also seeing increased exports. Ireland whiskey Jameson and Scotch whiskey Glenlivet have also found a second-largest market in India, driven by the premiumization trend.

The company is investing 200 million euros to build its largest Asian distillery in Nagpur, Maharashtra, aimed to boost exports. Pernod Ricard aims to achieve double-digit growth, shifting its strategy from sheer volume to premiumization, and expects a favorable outcome from the UK-India Free Trade Agreement for Scotch whiskey exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024