Federal Reserve's Anticipated Rate Cut Stirs Market Dynamics

Wall Street anticipates a pivotal Federal Reserve decision, with expectations of an interest rate cut for the first time in over four years. Market reactions highlight a mix of investor optimism and caution as economic indicators present a mixed bag ahead of the Fed's verdict. Key stock movements are observed across major sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:34 IST
Wall Street's main indexes were poised for a modest uptick on Wednesday, with the Federal Reserve anticipated to announce its first interest rate cut in over four years. Investors largely expect a 50-basis point reduction in borrowing costs.

Currently, borrowing costs have remained high since July 2023 when the central bank increased rates by 25 basis points to combat inflation. As of 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis rose by 66 points, S&P 500 E-minis by 10 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis by 48 points.

While futures tied to the Russell 2000 index fell slightly, the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow saw recovery, reaching intraday record highs after data indicated a robust economy. Investors are now betting on a 63% chance of a significant 50-basis-point cut, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

However, analysts warn that an outsized move might unsettle markets. Market participants will also closely watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's 2:30 p.m. ET comments for insights on future rate cuts. Despite a mixed economic outlook, heavyweight growth stocks like Alphabet and Meta showed premarket gains, while companies like Intuitive Machines and General Mills experienced significant movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

