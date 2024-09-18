Left Menu

Procter & Gamble Reports Positive Consumption Trends Amid Softening Inflation

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHHC) is observing positive trends in rural and urban consumption, aided by good monsoons and softening inflation. The company's management foresees stable demand from rural areas while addressing challenges in the near term. An emphasis on strategic planning and digital transformation is highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:09 IST
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHHC) officials reported emerging positive trends in rural and urban consumption. Inflation rates have consistently softened, and the company's financial outlook remains favorable for incoming investments, they said on Wednesday.

Expectations for stable rural demand stem from over 75 districts experiencing normal or above-normal rainfall. Government interventions are anticipated to stabilize wages and reduce unemployment in the near term, noted PGHHC management during an investor call led by Managing Director and CEO P&G India, V Kumar.

Despite anticipated short-term challenges, PGHHC remains confident in its strategic approach to navigate these difficulties. CFO Mrinalini Srinivasan highlighted growth in rural consumption due to favorable monsoons and reducing inflation rates. The company is also focusing on expanding its market reach and leveraging data and digital tools to enhance consumer experience.

