U.S. Stocks Slide After Federal Reserve Interest Rate Cut

U.S. stocks closed with modest losses on Wednesday, reversing from their earlier intraday highs, after the Federal Reserve implemented a 50 basis point cut in interest rates, marking its first reduction in over four years.

Trading was volatile throughout the session. Before the Fed's announcement, the S&P 500 fluctuated between slight gains and losses, momentarily rising by 1% post-announcement before retreating and closing lower. Both the Dow and S&P 500 achieved intraday highs before softening. Highlighting increased confidence in reaching the Fed's 2% inflation target, the central bank reduced rates by 0.5%, shifting its emphasis towards sustaining a robust labor market.

Despite previous expectations fluctuating between a 25 and 50 basis point cut, the larger reduction came as a surprise to many market participants. The Dow Jones fell by 103.08 points, or 0.25%, ending at 41,503.10, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined by 16.32 points (0.29%) and 54.76 points (0.31%) respectively. With continued market anticipation of further rate cuts, stocks displayed mixed reactions, underscoring the complexities of investor sentiment even amid favorable policy moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)