AI-Powered Trademark Search Tech Launched by Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has introduced a groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based Trademark Search Technology along with the IP Saarthi Chatbot in New Delhi. The new tools are designed to facilitate quicker and more accurate clearance of trademark applications, as stated during the launch event.

Goyal emphasized the potential of the platform to resolve trademark conflicts and suggested that incorporating official languages could set a global standard. He highlighted plans to integrate AI and ML tech to expedite patent approvals, stressing compatibility with diverse user interfaces.

Highlighting the transformative rise in patent filings by women over the past decade, Goyal also addressed the significant reduction in patent fees for startups, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and academic institutions. With multiple tech service launches in a week, including the Trade Connect e-Platform, Jan Sunwai Portal, and others, the Government's commitment to easing business practices is evident.

Goyal outlined numerous benefits of the new technology, such as enhanced trademark protection, faster searches, and precise AI-driven trademark identification. He invoked Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on Intelligence, Idea, and Innovation, calling for a collective effort to make India a developed nation by 2047. He concluded by urging ongoing innovation to establish India's solutions as global benchmarks.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), part of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, aims to revolutionize intellectual property management with this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)