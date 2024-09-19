Muted Euro Zone Bond Yields Post-Fed Rate Cut

Euro zone government bond yields remained largely unchanged on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve initiated its easing cycle with a larger-than-anticipated interest rate cut. Despite the significant 50 basis points (bps) reduction, the Federal Reserve signaled a measured approach to future rate adjustments through the end of the year.

By lowering its key interest rate to a range of 4.75%-5.00%, surpassing analysts' predictions of a 25 bps cut, the Fed hinted at a gradual approach to further cuts, suggesting only another 50 bps reduction by the close of 2024. Chief Europe economist at Jefferies, Mohit Kumar, elaborated that Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the FOMC's cautious stance and dependence on economic data for future rate decisions.

This cautious outlook was visible in market reactions, with Germany's 10-year yield rising to a 1-1/2 week high of 2.208%, while the two-year yield, more sensitive to interest rate changes, decreased slightly to 2.254%. Similarly, Italy's 10-year yield rose to 3.581%, maintaining a 136 bps spread with German bund yields, underscoring the Fed's significant sway over global financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)