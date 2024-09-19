Left Menu

UniCredit's Strategic Move: What the 4.5% Commerzbank Stake Means

UniCredit recently acquired a 4.5% stake in Commerzbank from the German government. CEO Andrea Orcel emphasized the trust underpinning the deal, while dismissing any intentions for an unsolicited buyout. The move has caught German officials by surprise and stirred controversy, with UniCredit planning further strategic steps.

UniCredit recently acquired a 4.5% stake in Commerzbank from the German government, with CEO Andrea Orcel highlighting the trust that facilitated this transaction. Orcel assured that there would be no aggressive moves like an unsolicited buyout bid.

Speaking to Il Messaggero, Orcel said, "This summer I've been back and forth between the seaside resort where my family was on holiday and Germany." He emphasized that the German government views UniCredit as a reliable investor, adding, "The German government has sold UniCredit a 4.5% stake in Commerzbank because it sees it as a reliable and suitable investor."

UniCredit emerged as the highest bidder in the government auction for the 4.5% stake, surprising German officials. As the biggest private investor in Commerzbank, UniCredit plans to seek supervisory approval to raise its stake to 29.9% while keeping options open to sell its stake if necessary.

