Avantika University Students Gear Up for Smart India Hackathon 2024

Avantika University recently hosted a successful internal hackathon at Kalidas Hall as a part of the selection process for the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students across various disciplines, who showcased innovative problem-solving skills by developing real-world solutions.

Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Nitin Rane praised the initiative, stating, 'The internal hackathon is a critical step towards encouraging our students to innovate and think outside the box. It is heartening to see such a high level of participation and creativity. We are confident that our teams will perform exceptionally well at SIH 2024 and bring laurels to the university.'

Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Surendra N. Rahamatkar added, 'We are incredibly proud of the talent and ingenuity demonstrated by our students. This platform not only prepares them for SIH 2024 but also equips them with essential skills for the future. The faculty's involvement and support have been key to the event's success.'

University SPOC for SIH 2024, Prof. Manoj Dhawan, expressed his gratitude, saying, 'The internal hackathon is a stepping stone for our students as they gear up for the national stage. I am proud of the enthusiasm shown by all participants and thankful to the faculty, staff, and leadership for their continuous support. We are excited for what lies ahead at SIH 2024.'

The selected teams will proceed to the national-level competition, where they will compete with top talent from across India. The event concluded with a sense of achievement and anticipation for the road ahead.

