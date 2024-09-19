Left Menu

Avantika University Students Gear Up for Smart India Hackathon 2024

Avantika University held a successful internal hackathon to select top student teams for the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024. The event saw enthusiastic participation and innovative solutions from students across disciplines, preparing them for the national-level competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:19 IST
Avantika University Students Gear Up for Smart India Hackathon 2024
The School of Engineering at Avantika University organized an Internal Hackathon, as a part of the Smart India Hackathon. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Avantika University recently hosted a successful internal hackathon at Kalidas Hall as a part of the selection process for the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students across various disciplines, who showcased innovative problem-solving skills by developing real-world solutions.

Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Nitin Rane praised the initiative, stating, 'The internal hackathon is a critical step towards encouraging our students to innovate and think outside the box. It is heartening to see such a high level of participation and creativity. We are confident that our teams will perform exceptionally well at SIH 2024 and bring laurels to the university.'

Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Surendra N. Rahamatkar added, 'We are incredibly proud of the talent and ingenuity demonstrated by our students. This platform not only prepares them for SIH 2024 but also equips them with essential skills for the future. The faculty's involvement and support have been key to the event's success.'

University SPOC for SIH 2024, Prof. Manoj Dhawan, expressed his gratitude, saying, 'The internal hackathon is a stepping stone for our students as they gear up for the national stage. I am proud of the enthusiasm shown by all participants and thankful to the faculty, staff, and leadership for their continuous support. We are excited for what lies ahead at SIH 2024.'

The selected teams will proceed to the national-level competition, where they will compete with top talent from across India. The event concluded with a sense of achievement and anticipation for the road ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024