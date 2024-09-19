Loco Pilot Thwarts Potential Train Sabotage in Rudrapur

A potential train accident was narrowly averted in Rudrapur after the loco pilot of the Naini Jan Shatabdi Express noticed an iron pole obstructing the tracks and applied emergency brakes, officials said, hinting at possible sabotage.

"On September 18, 2024, at 22:18 hours, the loco pilot of train number 12091 reported to the Station Master at Rudrapur City about discovering a 6-meter-long iron pole on the tracks between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City," the spokesperson disclosed, suggesting an act aimed at jeopardizing train operations.

"The driver promptly halted the train to clear the obstruction and resumed the journey safely," added the spokesperson.

Recently, various railway divisions have faced similar threats, with objects like gas cylinders, boulders, or broken rails being placed on tracks in attempts to disrupt operations. Investigations are ongoing, with multiple FIRs lodged to identify and prosecute the culprits behind these hazardous actions.

