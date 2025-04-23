Jordan Shuts Down Muslim Brotherhood Amid Sabotage Plot Allegations

In a significant political move, Jordan has officially banned the Muslim Brotherhood, historically known as the country's most outspoken opposition faction. This decision follows revelations of the group's alleged involvement in a sabotage conspiracy.

The announcement came from Interior Minister Mazen Fraya, who stated that the government will also seize the assets controlled by the organization as part of the crackdown. This measure underscores the state's commitment to maintaining national stability and security.

The action taken by the Jordanian authorities is already in place, signaling a decisive stance against any activities perceived as threatening to the national order. The news has sent ripples across the political landscape, raising questions about the future of opposition in Jordan.

(With inputs from agencies.)