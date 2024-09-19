Wall Street Soars After Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Wall Street's major indexes experienced significant gains at the opening bell on Thursday, with the S&P 500 achieving an intraday record high. This uptick came after the Federal Reserve initiated its easing cycle, implementing a half-a-percentage point reduction in interest rates and signaling the possibility of more cuts down the line.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped by 469.5 points, or 1.13%, to open at 41972.56. Concurrently, the S&P 500 rose by 84.4 points, or 1.50%, reaching 5702.63. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite saw a rise of 407.6 points, or 2.32%, to 17980.891 at the opening bell.

