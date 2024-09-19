EU and China Strive for Trade Agreement on Electric Vehicles

The European Union and Beijing are working toward a 'mutually agreeable solution' concerning EU-imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis stated on Thursday.

In a statement, Dombrovskis noted that both parties reaffirmed their commitment to finding an effective, enforceable, and WTO-compatible resolution.

Both sides also agreed to reevaluate price undertakings, with the directive for their teams to maximize efforts in achieving a mutually satisfactory outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)