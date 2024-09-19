EU and China Strive for Trade Agreement on Electric Vehicles
The European Union and China are seeking a mutually agreeable solution concerning tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China. EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis highlighted the need for an effective, enforceable, and WTO-compatible solution. Both sides agreed to reconsider price undertakings and instructed their teams to intensify efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:01 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union and Beijing are working toward a 'mutually agreeable solution' concerning EU-imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis stated on Thursday.
In a statement, Dombrovskis noted that both parties reaffirmed their commitment to finding an effective, enforceable, and WTO-compatible resolution.
Both sides also agreed to reevaluate price undertakings, with the directive for their teams to maximize efforts in achieving a mutually satisfactory outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement