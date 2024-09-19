Left Menu

Delhi Government Enforces Strict Inter-State Bus Regulations

The Delhi government mandates that interstate buses only pick up and drop off passengers at designated ISBTs. The Transport Department's September 18th circular emphasizes pre-booked tickets for such buses. Violations could result in fines, vehicle impounding, or permit suspension under the MV Act, prioritizing public safety and smoother traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has mandated that interstate buses will only be allowed to pick up and drop off passengers at three designated ISBTs, according to an official statement. The central directive, issued on September 18 by the Transport Department, covers all types of commercially operated buses including those with All India Tourist Permit (AITP).

According to the circular, pickup and drop-off points are restricted to Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan ISBTs. This applies to AITP buses, inter-state tourist buses, and contract carriages, which are required to only transport passengers with pre-booked tickets. Any deviation will result in regulatory action.

The Transport Department and Delhi Traffic Police will routinely inspect buses for compliance. Violations may lead to fines as per the Motor Vehicles Act, impounding of vehicles under Section 207, and suspension of permits under Section 86. This move aims to streamline traffic and enhance public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

