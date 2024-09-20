Left Menu

UK Train Cancelled Due to Unruly Squirrel

A train in southern England was cancelled after two squirrels boarded and one refused to leave. The disruption forced the 08:54 service from Reading to Gatwick Airport to be terminated early.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a peculiar turn of events, a train in Britain was cancelled after a pair of squirrels commandeered the service, with one adamantly refusing to disembark. Great Western Railway (GWR) reported the disruption on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, derailing the 08:54 (0754 GMT) service from Reading to Gatwick Airport. Due to the persistent squirrel, the train had to halt its journey before reaching its intended destination.

This odd episode left passengers stranded, highlighting the unusual challenges faced by the transportation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

