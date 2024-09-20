Rail Traffic Resumes Between Delhi and Mathura After Goods Train Derailment

Rail traffic between Delhi and Mathura has resumed following the derailment of a goods train, officials announced on Friday. Restoration of one of the railway lines led to the resumption.

Disruption occurred on Wednesday on the Mathura-Palwal section, affecting three lines. By 10:30 PM Thursday, one line was operational, allowing trains from Delhi to pass through, confirmed Prashasti Srivastava, DCM and PRO DRM office Agra of NCR.

While the single operational line has eased some traffic, work on the first and second lines continues. The derailment interrupted services for about 30 trains. Currently, nearly 500 workers are focused on clearing the tracks. No injuries were reported, and the cause is being investigated, including potential sabotage.

(With inputs from agencies.)