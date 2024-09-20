Left Menu

Toyam Sports Invites Shareholders to Legends League Cricket 2024

Toyam Sports Limited offers free tickets to shareholders for its newly acquired 'Toyam Hyderabad' team's matches in the Legends League Cricket 2024. Suresh Raina will captain the team, which features a star-studded lineup. The team plays in various venues starting September 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:19 IST
Toyam Sports Limited Extends Free Tickets to Shareholders for 'Toyam Hyderabad' Matches in Legends League Cricket 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) has announced an exciting opportunity for its shareholders to witness the thrilling Legends League Cricket 2024 season as it offers complimentary tickets to all games of its newly acquired Hyderabad franchise, now named 'Toyam Hyderabad.' The team's participation is set to be a highly anticipated event with notable Indian cricket legend Suresh Raina leading the squad as captain.

Commencing on September 20, Toyam Hyderabad will compete at various venues including Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu, and Srinagar. With Suresh Raina's vast experience in the Indian cricket team and IPL, Toyam Hyderabad is expected to be a formidable contender. The team roster includes prominent names such as Shaun Marsh, Hashim Amla, Monty Panesar, and more, under the expert guidance of coach Nikhil Chopra.

Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD & Chairman of TSL, expressed his enthusiasm stating, 'We are thrilled to offer free tickets to our shareholders, inviting you to watch your team compete in the Legends League Cricket 2024. Your support will be a huge morale boost for our players.' Fans are encouraged to come out and cheer for Toyam Hyderabad throughout the season as they strive for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

