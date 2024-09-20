Sellwin Traders Ltd Secures Significant Agro and Blockchain Deals

Sellwin Traders Ltd. on Friday announced the signing of an agreement with SDF Production for the supply of agro products to both domestic and global markets, anticipating revenue of Rs 30 crore.

In addition, the company landed a significant deal valued at USD 2 million (approximately Rs 16.7 crore) with UAE-based Secorbit FZCO.

According to a company statement, the MoU with SDF Productions entails Sellwin supplying agro products, which SDF will distribute based on purchase orders in both Indian and international markets.

"Sellwin expects revenue in excess of Rs 30 crore from this business arrangement, with healthy margins of 35-40%," the company stated.

SDF Productions, known for its specialization in exporting spices, pulses, rice, tea, fruits, and vegetables, had earlier received multiple export orders worth over USD 400,000 for mango pulp.

In a parallel development, Sellwin Traders signed a $2 million deal with Secorbit FZCO, UAE, to create a blockchain-based tokenization platform. Sellwin aims to develop this platform over the next 24 months, enabling the tokenization of equities, bonds, and real-world assets.

Sellwin's board is also scheduled to meet on September 25 to consider an issue of bonus shares and a stock split, pending shareholder and regulatory approval. Previously, Sellwin announced plans to invest Rs 20 crore in Shah Metacorp Ltd. over the next two years to support expansion and boost production capacity.

