Biden's $3 Billion Boost for US EV Battery Production

The Biden administration is set to allocate over $3 billion to bolster domestic production of advanced batteries for electric vehicles, aiming to curb China's dominance in this sector.

The grants, announced Friday, will support 25 projects in 14 states, focusing on regions like Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, and Louisiana.

This funding represents the second round of EV battery investments under the bipartisan infrastructure law, continuing the administration's push to enhance US manufacturing and reduce climate impact.

