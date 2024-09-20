Left Menu

China Tightens Risk Controls on Brokerages: New Rules Published

China's securities regulator announced revised rules to bolster risk management at brokerages, effective January 1, 2025. The new regulations aim to encourage long-term investment and support the real economy. All brokerage activities will be governed by risk-control measures, as per the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

China's securities regulator has unveiled revised rules aimed at tightening risk control measures at brokerages, effective from January 1, 2025. These new regulations are crafted to foster long-term investment strategies and bolster the real economy, according to a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Brokerages will now be required to conduct all their business activities within the parameters set by these risk-control barometers, the regulatory body stated. This move is part of a broader effort to mitigate financial risks and ensure more stable market operations.

The revised rules underscore the regulator's commitment to fostering a more secure and resilient financial environment, positioning brokerages to better withstand economic fluctuations and support sustainable growth.

