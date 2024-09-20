Kerala: From 28th to Top Achiever in Ease of Doing Business

Kerala has fashioned a highly conducive industrial ecosystem, allowing MSMEs to launch ventures within a mere minute, according to the State's Minister for Industries, Coir, and Law P Rajeeve.

Speaking at a roadshow organized by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry, Rajeeve shed light on the state's significant strides.

Rajeeve refuted the belief that Kerala lacks industrial suitability and underscored the state's rise to the top position in ease of doing business, following major reforms and the implementation of a new industrial policy. This policy focuses on 22 priority sectors such as AI, blockchain technology, and aerospace, aiming to balance nature, people, and industry.

The Minister also highlighted the success of the 'Year of Enterprises' initiative, through which over 2,90,000 MSMEs were established, including 92,000 women-led businesses, with an investment exceeding Rs 18,000 crore. He pointed to the Cochin Shipyard Limited as an example of the state's stable industrial environment, free from labor disruptions for the past 25 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)