Left Menu

Kerala: From 28th to Top Achiever in Ease of Doing Business

Kerala has created a highly conducive industrial ecosystem, enabling MSMEs to start within a minute. The state's reforms have propelled it from the 28th to the top position in ease of doing business. Over 2,90,000 MSMEs have been established, supported by a favorable industrial landscape and significant investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:59 IST
Kerala: From 28th to Top Achiever in Ease of Doing Business

Kerala has fashioned a highly conducive industrial ecosystem, allowing MSMEs to launch ventures within a mere minute, according to the State's Minister for Industries, Coir, and Law P Rajeeve.

Speaking at a roadshow organized by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry, Rajeeve shed light on the state's significant strides.

Rajeeve refuted the belief that Kerala lacks industrial suitability and underscored the state's rise to the top position in ease of doing business, following major reforms and the implementation of a new industrial policy. This policy focuses on 22 priority sectors such as AI, blockchain technology, and aerospace, aiming to balance nature, people, and industry.

The Minister also highlighted the success of the 'Year of Enterprises' initiative, through which over 2,90,000 MSMEs were established, including 92,000 women-led businesses, with an investment exceeding Rs 18,000 crore. He pointed to the Cochin Shipyard Limited as an example of the state's stable industrial environment, free from labor disruptions for the past 25 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024