IYDF and BAWA Computer Bring Hope to Orphaned Children in Punjab

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) has teamed up with BAWA Computer to deliver a wave of positivity at Shree Balaji Prem Ashram and Nikhil Vidyalya Orphanage in Punjab. Hosted on September 21, the event brought joy to 60 children through educational, sports, and daily living supplies, coupled with engaging games.

The collaborative effort aimed at supporting underprivileged children was spearheaded by Surinder Singh Bawa, the owner of BAWA Computer, and organized by a dedicated team of 11 volunteers. Their collective efforts ensured the seamless execution of various donation activities, which significantly uplifted the spirits of the young participants.

The range of supplies included educational materials like skill books and notebooks, sports equipment such as badminton sets and footballs, and essential groceries like flour and rice. These contributions not only enhanced the children's learning environment but also improved their daily living conditions and recreational opportunities.

Sunil Bhalla, the head of the orphanage, expressed his gratitude to the IYDF and BAWA Computer by highlighting the emotional and material support provided. He emphasized that the activities promoted physical fitness, teamwork, and a positive approach to education among the children, offering them a sense of connection and foresight towards a brighter future.

Reflecting on the event, Surinder Singh Bawa noted the overwhelming satisfaction and inner peace derived from aiding the children, and expressed a desire to continue participating in similar charitable initiatives. The volunteers echoed his sentiment, sharing that the children's smiles made their efforts profoundly rewarding.

Looking ahead, the IYDF aims to collaborate with more organizations to extend their support to other children in need. Through such heartfelt initiatives, the foundation hopes to provide every child with an environment of love and care, fostering their growth into a brighter future.

