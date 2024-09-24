Bengaluru Leads as GCC Hub, Hyderabad and Pune Show Strong Growth

Bengaluru has reaffirmed its status as a leading hub for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), hosting 36% of the GCC workforce in the first two quarters of the financial year 2025, as noted in a recent TeamLease Digital report. The city's dominance in the high-tech industry drives this growth, with approximately 37% of GCC talent based there.

Following Bengaluru, the Professional Services sector—which includes BFSI and consulting companies—accounts for 21% of the GCC headcount. The manufacturing sector in Bengaluru is also on the rise, contributing 10% to the overall headcount, with automotive and electronics sectors leading this surge.

Hyderabad stands out by accounting for 14% of TeamLease Digital's client base. The city excels in the high-tech industry, contributing 45% to the GCC headcount. Hyderabad's GCCs lead in digital transformation, leveraging advancements in cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity, blockchain, and data analytics to enhance global operations.

The Mumbai/Pune region closely follows, with 31% of TeamLease Digital's GCC partnerships. The high-tech industry represents 33% and the automotive sector 22% of the headcount in this region. Pune is particularly emerging as a key player in the automotive sector and capital markets, showcasing skills in data mining and predictive analytics.

Delhi-NCR contributes 22% to the overall GCC headcount, with Software Platform and High Tech sectors each representing 20%. The region also uniquely contributes to the oil and gas industry, accounting for 6.5% of the GCC headcount.

Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, elaborated on the findings, stating, 'Sectors like healthcare, BFSI, and retail have shown remarkable growth, recording cumulative CAGR exceeding 30% between 2021 and 2023. The GCC Software and Internet sector is expected to reach a CAGR of 6.2% by 2027, while the retail and e-commerce GCC sector is projected to see the strongest growth at 8.4% CAGR, followed by Healthcare at 7.5%.' (ANI)

