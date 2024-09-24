Left Menu

Railway Administration on High Alert for Potential Train Sabotage, Says Minister Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the seriousness of train sabotage threats and emphasized coordinated vigilance with state authorities and police. During his visit to Jaipur, he inspected the Kavach Automatic Train Protection System and reassured strict actions against any sabotage attempts. Vaishnaw also interacted with BJP workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:05 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized heightened vigilance against potential train sabotage attempts, announcing coordinated efforts with state administrations and police to prevent any incidents.

Speaking at Jaipur airport, Vaishnaw assured that the central government treats such security threats with utmost seriousness and will take strict actions against any offenders.

The minister inspected the Kavach Automatic Train Protection System at Sawai Madhopur, which can activate brakes automatically in emergencies. He also met with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and interacted with BJP workers during his Jaipur visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

