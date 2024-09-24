Ultraviolette Automotive Launches Export of F77 Mach 2 to European Markets

Electric bike manufacturer Ultraviolette Automotive initiated the export of its F77 Mach 2 e-motorcycle to the European Union on Tuesday, with Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy overseeing the flag-off of the first batch.

In a statement, the company highlighted that these exports are expected to enhance India's standing in the global electric vehicle industry. Ultraviolette's expansion into Europe is seen as a pivotal moment for India's automotive sector, showcasing the country's capacity to compete internationally, remarked Kumaraswamy at the event.

The ceremony, held at Ultraviolette's manufacturing hub in Bengaluru, was graced by various dignitaries, including Karnataka's Minister for Industries and Commerce, M B Patil. The Union Minister emphasized that this export aligns with the government's aim to position India as a leading EV manufacturing nation, while Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO of Ultraviolette, added that the move signifies a commitment to delivering world-class electric vehicles designed in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)