VB-G RAM G Act: Transforming India's Rural Landscape by 2025

The VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, is seen as a pivotal piece of legislation aimed at revolutionizing India's rural economy by fostering employment and resilient communities. With a focus on women's inclusion and flexible labor policies, the Act seeks to reduce rural migration and fortify local economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:28 IST
  • India

The VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, promises to be a game-changer for India's rural landscape, targeting sustained job creation and village resilience, said Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday.

In a major online meeting with over 35,29,049 Self Help Group (SHG) members from 2,55,407 villages, the minister explained the Act's provisions. The Act is poised to bolster local economies by involving SHGs and expanding statutory employment to 125 days a year, focusing on infrastructure and sustainable development.

Chouhan highlighted that women will represent at least one-third of beneficiaries, and single women will receive special cards for priority access. The Act's flexibility during peak agricultural seasons aims to reduce migration and kickstart local growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

