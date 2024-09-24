Left Menu

Park+ Launches Research Labs to Revolutionize India's Auto Industry

Park+, India's leading SuperApp for car owners, has unveiled Park+ Research Labs. This new data-driven service aims to provide actionable insights for automobile ecosystem stakeholders, bridging gaps and unlocking business value by deeply understanding car ownership experiences and trends in India.

Park+ Research Labs goes live, aims to deliver actionable, data driven insights to the Indian automobile industry. Image Credit: ANI
Park+, India's premier SuperApp for car owners, has announced the launch of Park+ Research Labs. This data-driven initiative aims to empower stakeholders in the Indian automobile ecosystem by providing actionable insights that can unlock business value and address gaps in the market.

Currently, Park+ boasts India's largest community of verified car users, with over 20 million users. This community is integral to Park+'s services, which include daily car washing, digital test drive bookings, FASTag transactions, second-hand car sales, car loans, parking spot reservations, and discounted fuel purchases. The app serves as a hub for core service providers, including auto manufacturers, insurers, maintenance providers, dealers, and banks, ensuring seamless service delivery to car owners.

Park+ Research Labs will leverage this robust user base to offer OEMs, dealers, and service centers unparalleled insights into car ownership in India. Through digital surveys and data analytics, stakeholders will gain access to valuable information on ownership patterns, feedback, and buying decisions. Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO of Park+, stated that the initiative aims to redefine consumer research in the Indian automotive industry by providing precise, data-driven insights. This development is set to become a vital resource for the evolving automotive landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

