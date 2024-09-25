Left Menu

This summary reviews the top stories featured in the Financial Times. Highlights include Keir Starmer pledging Britain's commitment to internationalism, Bettina Orlopp becoming Commerzbank’s CEO, Avanti West Coast retaining its rail contract, and Thames Water's financial struggles. The information remains unverified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 08:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 08:46 IST
Top Stories of the Day: Britain's Internationalism, Commerzbank's Defense & Rail Line Resiliency
Keir Starmer is set to pledge Britain's recommitment to internationalism and the rule of law at the upcoming UN general assembly. High-level meetings with figures such as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are being sought by his aides.

In corporate news, Commerzbank announced on Tuesday that Bettina Orlopp would be its new CEO. Orlopp is expected to defend the bank against a potential takeover by Italy's UniCredit, emphasizing the institution's independence.

On the transport front, the UK's troubled intercity rail operator Avanti West Coast will not lose its contract early, despite its poor performance record. Meanwhile, Thames Water is facing increased financial pressure due to accelerated cash burn, raising concerns over its debt and potential renationalization.

