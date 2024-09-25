Left Menu

IFC Invests in Central Pattana’s First Sustainability-Linked Bond to Accelerate Green Transition

$100 million investment to support emissions reduction and green building initiatives, marking a significant step towards Thailand's sustainability goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:26 IST
IFC Invests in Central Pattana’s First Sustainability-Linked Bond to Accelerate Green Transition
Under the SLB's terms, Central Pattana has committed to a 40% reduction in absolute emissions by 2031, using 2019 as the benchmark. Image Credit:

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has announced its investment in Central Pattana Public Company Limited's (CPN) first Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB). The investment, valued at 3.48 billion Thai baht (approx. $100 million), is part of CPN's 8 billion Thai baht bond issuance, designed to fund projects aimed at greenhouse gas emissions reduction and advancing green building targets.

This bond issuance represents IFC's first investment in a publicly listed bond in Thailand and is issued under Central Pattana's Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, aligning with the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles of the International Capital Markets Association. Under the SLB's terms, Central Pattana has committed to a 40% reduction in absolute emissions by 2031, using 2019 as the benchmark.

The investment is part of a broader strategy to green CPN’s property portfolio, with IFC providing not only financial backing but also advisory services to help the company accelerate its sustainability performance. Central Pattana aims to green 20% of its property assets by 2030, representing a significant portion of Thailand's retail property sector, which covers 6.7% of the market.

Naparat Sriwanvit, CFO of Central Pattana, emphasized the bond's importance: "The issuance of our first sustainability-linked bond is a critical milestone in our commitment to net zero and Thailand's ESG bond market." Jane Yuan Xu, IFC's Country Manager for Thailand and Myanmar, echoed this, highlighting the partnership's role in promoting sustainable growth and meeting Thailand's climate targets.

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024