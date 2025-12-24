Anutin Charnvirakul: Bidding for Thailand's Throne Amid Nationalistic Wave

In a strategic move amid rising national tensions, Thailand's caretaker leader Anutin Charnvirakul was officially nominated on Wednesday by his Bhumjaithai Party as their prime ministerial candidate for the early February general election.

Capitalizing on nationalist fervor stoked by an ongoing border conflict with Cambodia, Anutin aims to propel his party to electoral victory in what he termed "the most consequential poll" since the party's inception in 2008.

Despite a rollercoaster political landscape that saw him dissolve parliament less than 100 days into office, Anutin remains confident, with his party polling at fourth place but benefiting from a significant undecided voter base, according to a National Institute of Development Administration survey.