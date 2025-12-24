Left Menu

Anutin Charnvirakul: Bidding for Thailand's Throne Amid Nationalistic Wave

Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand's caretaker leader, has been nominated as the Bhumjaithai Party's candidate for the upcoming general election. Amid rising nationalism and a dissolved parliament, Anutin seeks reelection, supported by ongoing border tensions with Cambodia. Political analysts suggest the election may be close, without a clear majority winner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:32 IST
Anutin Charnvirakul: Bidding for Thailand's Throne Amid Nationalistic Wave
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a strategic move amid rising national tensions, Thailand's caretaker leader Anutin Charnvirakul was officially nominated on Wednesday by his Bhumjaithai Party as their prime ministerial candidate for the early February general election.

Capitalizing on nationalist fervor stoked by an ongoing border conflict with Cambodia, Anutin aims to propel his party to electoral victory in what he termed "the most consequential poll" since the party's inception in 2008.

Despite a rollercoaster political landscape that saw him dissolve parliament less than 100 days into office, Anutin remains confident, with his party polling at fourth place but benefiting from a significant undecided voter base, according to a National Institute of Development Administration survey.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025