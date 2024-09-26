Goods Train Derails in Jharkhand's Bokaro, Disrupting Rail Traffic
Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Tupkadih station in Jharkhand's Bokaro, affecting train movement. The incident led to the diversion of 15 trains, including 14 Express trains. Efforts are underway to restore the affected lines for smooth traffic flow, according to Divisional Railway Manager Sumit Narula.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Tupkadih station in Jharkhand's Bokaro, causing significant disruptions in train movement, an official confirmed on Thursday.
The derailment led to the diversion of fifteen trains, including fourteen Express services, according to Sumit Narula, Divisional Railway Manager of the Adra division of South Eastern Railway. The train was transporting steel from the Bokaro Steel Plant.
Narula stated that one of the derailed lines has been fixed, with efforts ongoing to restore the other line to ensure resumed train services on the Bokaro-Gomo section.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement