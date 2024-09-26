Goods Train Derails in Jharkhand's Bokaro, Disrupting Rail Traffic

Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Tupkadih station in Jharkhand's Bokaro, causing significant disruptions in train movement, an official confirmed on Thursday.

The derailment led to the diversion of fifteen trains, including fourteen Express services, according to Sumit Narula, Divisional Railway Manager of the Adra division of South Eastern Railway. The train was transporting steel from the Bokaro Steel Plant.

Narula stated that one of the derailed lines has been fixed, with efforts ongoing to restore the other line to ensure resumed train services on the Bokaro-Gomo section.

(With inputs from agencies.)