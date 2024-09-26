Left Menu

Supriya Sule Presses for Online Inauguration of Pune Metro Amid Delays

NCP leader Supriya Sule has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Pune Metro's new phase online after his visit was canceled due to heavy rains. She criticized the delay, noting it was the sixth time Modi would be inaugurating the same project. MVA threatens to inaugurate the line themselves.

In a bold move, NCP leader Supriya Sule demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the new phase of the Pune Metro online. Her call comes in the wake of the PM's visit being canceled due to inclement weather.

Sule pointed out that this would be the sixth inauguration of the same project by Modi, stressing that the public shouldn't have to wait any longer for the Metro's benefits. She also highlighted the delays allegedly linked to waiting for the PM's visit.

Adding pressure, Pune NCP (SP) president Prashant Jagtap announced that if the government doesn't open the Metro line by Friday, leaders from Maha Vikas Aghadi would inaugurate it themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

