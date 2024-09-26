Supriya Sule Presses for Online Inauguration of Pune Metro Amid Delays

In a bold move, NCP leader Supriya Sule demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the new phase of the Pune Metro online. Her call comes in the wake of the PM's visit being canceled due to inclement weather.

Sule pointed out that this would be the sixth inauguration of the same project by Modi, stressing that the public shouldn't have to wait any longer for the Metro's benefits. She also highlighted the delays allegedly linked to waiting for the PM's visit.

Adding pressure, Pune NCP (SP) president Prashant Jagtap announced that if the government doesn't open the Metro line by Friday, leaders from Maha Vikas Aghadi would inaugurate it themselves.

