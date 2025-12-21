Shiv Sena Edges Out BJP in Kankavli: A Familial Political Saga

The Shiv Sena emerged victorious over the BJP in the Kankavli municipal council race in a closely watched political contest. The Shiv Sena candidate, supported by Nilesh Rane, defeated the opponent backed by his brother, state minister Nitesh Rane, in what was considered the BJP's home turf.

Speaking after the victory, Nilesh Rane described his feelings as a blend of happiness and sadness. While celebrating the triumph, he expressed disappointment over the BJP's defeat, underscoring the familial ties between the political rivals. 'BJP is our family,' Rane remarked, highlighting the unique dynamics between the two factions.

The lead-up to the election was marked by strategic maneuvers and accusations, particularly from Nilesh Rane, who criticized the BJP for alleged use of financial power. This local body poll in Sindhudurg district was a testament to the prevailing tensions and shifting alliances within Maharashtra's political landscape.