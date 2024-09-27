Peru Declares State of Emergency Amid Rising Crime: Public Transport Halted

Peru's government on Thursday declared a 60-day state of emergency in districts around Lima to combat escalating crime, according to Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen. Striking bus drivers have paralyzed traffic, demanding improved security measures.

The emergency measure mobilizes Peru's armed forces to curb a surge in extortions affecting the capital. Public transport came to a halt on Thursday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded, as seen in local TV footage.

Authorities suspended classes and advised companies to allow remote work or flexible hours. Hector Vargas, leader of a transportation union representing 63 companies, voiced the frustration of drivers over insecurity and government inaction on extortion. The unrest follows the fatal shooting of a bus driver and injuries to a passenger last Sunday. Prime Minister Adrianzen confirmed the emergency applies to 12 districts around Lima and neighboring Callao.

(With inputs from agencies.)