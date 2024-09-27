SpiceJet Clears GST Dues After Raising Rs 3,000 Crore
Debt-ridden SpiceJet has successfully cleared its Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues worth over Rs 145 crore. The airline achieved this financial milestone by raising Rs 3,000 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route. Additionally, the company has resolved pending salary dues for employees.
Debt-stricken airline SpiceJet announced on Friday that it has cleared all its Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues.
The airline, which recently raised Rs 3,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), had outstanding GST dues amounting to Rs 145 crore.
SpiceJet also confirmed the settlement of salary dues for employees for July and August, as well as part of June salaries. Shares of SpiceJet gained around 1 per cent, trading at Rs 62.39 apiece on the BSE on Friday morning.
