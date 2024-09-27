Romania Unveils New Offshore Wind Roadmap with Support from EU and World Bank

Today, the European Commission and the World Bank Group supported the Government of Romania in publishing a new Offshore Wind Roadmap, marking a significant step toward realizing the country's potential in offshore wind energy. This initiative is part of the project “Internal Energy Market and Energy Transition in Romania,” which received technical backing from the European Commission’s Directorate General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM), funded by the European Union via the Technical Support Instrument. The project was implemented by the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), in collaboration with the Romanian government.

The Offshore Wind Roadmap for Romania outlines a strategic analysis and presents a realistic vision for establishing a thriving offshore wind industry. With favourable wind resources, well-equipped port facilities, a proven steel-based supply chain, and a skilled local workforce, offshore wind power can provide Romania with a substantial domestic source of clean energy. Additionally, this emerging industry holds the promise of long-term job creation and economic growth within the prospective Black Sea regional market for renewables.

The roadmap identifies the potential for up to 7 GW of offshore wind capacity to be developed within Romania’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the Black Sea. It explores two growth scenarios for offshore wind, with installations situated predominantly in shallow waters at least 50 km from shore:

Low Growth Scenario: This scenario anticipates the installation of 3 GW of offshore wind capacity, supplying 16% of Romania’s electricity needs by 2035. It is projected that supply chain activities would contribute approximately €1.4 billion (around $1.5 billion) in gross value added to the local economy during this period.

High Growth Scenario: In this scenario, 7 GW of offshore wind capacity is installed, providing 37% of Romania’s electricity needs by the end of 2035. This pathway is expected to yield about €5.3 billion (around $5.9 billion) in gross value added to the local economy, representing 3.7 times the contribution of the low growth scenario.

To realize these scenarios, the roadmap highlights priority themes and recommended actions for the Romanian government, including:

Clarifying the national energy strategy with specific targets for offshore wind deployment up to 2035.

Establishing development zones in the most suitable locations for offshore wind farms.

Creating viable frameworks for licensing, leasing, permitting, and power offtake agreements.

Upgrading the transmission network to support new energy sources.

Supporting critical areas of Romania’s supply chain to facilitate offshore wind development.

Mr. Sebastian-Ioan Burduja, Minister of Energy for Romania, remarked, “The study conducted by the World Bank highlights the potential of offshore wind energy in the Black Sea and the opportunities for Romania's economic and energy development. This new roadmap can play a crucial role in strengthening Romania's energy security and facilitating the transition to a green economy, in line with the objectives of the European Union.”

He further emphasized the importance of Law 121/2024 on offshore wind energy, which provides a robust legal foundation for sector development while ensuring environmental protection. “Developing appropriate financing mechanisms will support the creation and expansion of offshore wind farms and the necessary infrastructure,” he added.

Nathalie Berger, Director for Support to Member State Reforms at the European Union, stated, “The European Commission has provided technical support to Romania to strengthen the national energy market and support the country’s energy transition. This initiative will provide certainty to investors and boost clean and affordable energy for citizens and companies throughout Romania.”

Sean Whittaker, Co-lead of the World Bank Offshore Wind Development Program, highlighted the roadmap's purpose, stating, “The analysis makes it clear that the Black Sea is a promising new frontier in European offshore wind and presents significant untapped potential to meet Romania’s long-term renewable energy goals.” He noted that the region’s relatively shallow coastal waters make it technically and economically favourable for installing wind turbines and provide access to large parts of the European energy market.

This roadmap serves as a foundational step toward unlocking Romania's offshore wind potential, positioning the country as a key player in the regional and European renewable energy landscape.