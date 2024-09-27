BIG FM Enhances Devotional Experience at Lalbaugcha Raja for 17th Year

BIG FM New Delhi [India], September 27: Lalbaugcha Raja, the most revered deity of Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra, drew millions of devotees from across the country. BIG FM, India's leading radio network, proudly continued its role as the exclusive radio broadcaster for this iconic celebration, presented by Bank of Baroda. Marking 17 consecutive years of association, BIG FM ensured that devotees nationwide could partake in the divine experience of Mumbai's grandest Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Throughout the 10-day festivities, BIG FM strengthened its connection with devotees by offering exclusive live digital streaming, on-ground reporting, and celebrity interviews. RJs like RJ Rani, RJ Vrajesh Hirjee, RJ Dilip, and RJ Abhilash Thapliyal brought the celebrations closer to listeners with live broadcasts directly from the pandal. Celebrities including Rajkumar Rao, Patralekha, Esha Deol, Sunny Leone, Ahsaas Channa, Shiv Thakrey, Sherlyn Chopra, Karanvir Bohra, and Raza Murad shared personal stories with RJ Dilip in exclusive interviews. Special segments like 'Bappa Se Kya Manga' and 'Humans of Lalbaug,' hosted by RJ Vrajesh and RJ Abhilash, captured the heartfelt wishes and emotional stories of devotees. BIG FM's digital reach surpassed 1 million through 200+ elements, including RJ reels, live aarti updates, and devotional performances by artists like KC Loy, Raman Iyyer, and Sonal. Exclusive insights from DCP Traffic Pradnya Jedge on South Bombay's security and smooth traffic management boosted engagement, keeping devotees connected throughout the festival. The special visarjan coverage captured the devotion and emotion of the procession, offering a memorable conclusion to the grand celebration.

Reflecting on the occasion, Sunil Kumaran, COO of BIG FM, said, "Ganeshotsav holds a special place in the hearts of millions and at BIG FM, we were honored to bring people closer to Bappa, no matter where they were. Our long-standing association with Lalbaugcha Raja exemplifies our commitment to connecting with our audience in meaningful ways. This year, with the generous support of our sponsors, we were able to elevate the festival experience by curating engaging content and initiatives that resonated deeply with devotees, creating unforgettable memories for all." The campaign was presented by Bank of Baroda - 'Trusted Today, Transforming Tomorrow' and co-powered by Candid by Glenmark - 'Hata Khujli, Laga Candid', in association with Tata Intra - 'Tata Intra DarRoj Jinka' and Softovac Liquifibre - 'Isabgol fibre first time in liquid,' the campaign also partnered with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to emphasize environmental awareness. With the support of these sponsors, BIG FM spearheaded this award-winning initiative, capturing every moment and solidifying its position as the go-to radio station for festive celebrations, blending tradition, technology, and entertainment for devotees across the nation.

ABOUT BIG FM: BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks with 58 stations, reaches 1.9K towns and 1.2 Lacs villages and over 34 Crore Indians across the country. BIG FM has evolved with the changing times. With the new positioning, BIG FM plays a meaningful, relevant, and compelling role in the lives of consumers. It is not just about entertainment but a brand that has a purpose. With its extensive reach, localized content, and credible RJs, the brand plays the role of a 'thought inspirer' and an agent of positive change in society. The tag line - 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' reflects the philosophy that 'Changing the world for the better starts with changing your thoughts'. Realigning the programming to reflect the new positioning, BIG FM has refreshed the music promise playing your favourite music tested with the audience besides bringing on board some big names from the radio and entertainment spaces across all key markets. The network's occasion-based programming, CSR Activities and client integrated campaigns strongly reflect its 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' ethos. The original content-based shows and engaging brand-led campaigns have consistently won accolades at prestigious industry awards like the EMVIES, ABBYs, Asian Customer Engagement Awards, Indian Radio Forum & New York Festival.

