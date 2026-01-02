India's High-Speed Transformation: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Milestone Achieved
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project reached a significant milestone with the breakthrough of a 1.5-km mountain tunnel in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Spearheaded by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the project aims to reduce travel time between the cities to under two hours, enhancing connectivity and economic integration.
A major milestone in India's infrastructure development was achieved as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project saw the breakthrough of a significant tunnel in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the milestone from Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, marking an important step towards modernizing India's rail system.
This achievement involves a 1.5-km tunnel which is the second of its kind in the state, with the first 5-km tunnel accomplished in September 2025. The 508-km railway project, spanning across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, aspires to cut travel times drastically with trains operating at 320 kmph.
Supported by Japanese technical and financial assistance, the project is poised for transformative impact on regional economies. Officials highlighted the project's infrastructure, which includes multiple mountain tunnels and promises significant employment opportunities. Completion of the first phase is anticipated by August 2027.
