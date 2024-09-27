Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Fall Amid Lower-than-Expected Inflation Data

Euro zone government bond yields dropped as France and Spain posted lower-than-expected inflation figures, influencing investor expectations for European Central Bank rate cuts. While France saw a smaller rise in consumer prices, Spain's inflation fell to 1.7%. Markets now await U.S. PCE inflation data, which could impact monetary policy outlooks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:33 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Fall Amid Lower-than-Expected Inflation Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday following inflation data from France and Spain that fueled investor expectations for future rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB).

French consumer prices rose less-than-expected in September, helped by a drop in energy costs, while Spain's harmonized inflation over 12 months fell to 1.7%, below the anticipated 1.9%. German and euro area figures are expected next week.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, dropped 6 basis points to 2.11%. According to Franziska Palmas, senior European economist at Capital Economics, lower core inflation is unlikely to significantly change ECB policymakers' outlook.

Money markets now price an 80% chance of an ECB rate cut in October, up from 20% earlier this week. Forwards on the ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) indicate a 50 basis-point cut by year-end. Markets are closely watching U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, which could affect future monetary policies.

Germany's two-year bond yield, sensitive to ECB rate expectations, hit its lowest since December 2022 at 2.065%. The yield gap between French and German 10-year bonds reached 78 basis points, influenced by France's budget deficit risks warned by Budget Minister Laurent Saint-Martin. Italy's 10-year yield also saw a drop, tightening the gap between Italian and German yields to 130 basis points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024