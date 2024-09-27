Left Menu

IYDF and Dance & Fitness Club Namkum Brighten Lives of Underprivileged Children with Charity Event

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Dance & Fitness Club Namkum organized a charity event to support over 50 underprivileged children in Jharkhand, providing educational tools, recreational equipment, and fun activities. The initiative, spearheaded by volunteers, aimed to enhance the children's living and learning conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:32 IST
Spreading Love and Care to Inspire Hope and Happiness. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Dance & Fitness Club Namkum Ranchi, hosted a significant charity event at Panchyat Sachiwale Sidrol Prakhand, Namkum, Jharkhand, on September 27. The initiative aimed to provide essential support to over 50 underprivileged children in the local community.

Led by Prem Parm Anand of Dance & Fitness Club Namkum, the event saw the dedication of 12 volunteers, including Rahul Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Asha Mahto, and others, working tirelessly to ensure the delivery of both educational and recreational support to the children. Under the leadership of Laxmi Kujur, the team distributed items such as school bags, pencil cases, lunch boxes, and recreational equipment like footballs and cricket sets.

The day was filled with competitions and activities, including drawing and dance contests, football and cricket matches, and a skipping contest, ensuring that children experienced joy and developed their creativity and team spirit. Organizers and volunteers expressed profound satisfaction from the positive impact made on the children's lives and reaffirmed their commitment to continue such efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

