Bridge Subsides Causing Traffic Halt in Bhagalpur, Bihar

A pillar of a small bridge in Bhagalpur, Bihar subsided causing the halting of traffic. No injuries were reported. The District Magistrate assured that technical experts are working on repairs and an enquiry has been ordered. More than a dozen bridges have recently collapsed in Bihar.

Updated: 27-09-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:40 IST
Traffic movement came to a standstill in Bhagalpur, Bihar, after a pillar of a small bridge subsided on Friday, an official has confirmed.

According to District Magistrate Nawal Kishor Choudhary, the incident occurred around 6 a.m., necessitating an immediate halt of traffic. Technical experts are now engaged in repairing the bridge, and an enquiry has been initiated to determine the cause.

In recent months, over a dozen bridges and causeways have crumbled in several districts across Bihar. This raises serious questions about infrastructure integrity and governance in the region, as emphasized by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a post where he criticized the current regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

