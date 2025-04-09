Left Menu

JD(S) Launches 'Sakappa Saaku' Protest Against Congress, Targets Corruption and Price Hikes

The Janata Dal (Secular) is gearing up for a major protest against the Karnataka government's alleged corruption and rising prices. Led by H D Kumaraswamy, the 'Sakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara' campaign seeks to mobilize public opposition, highlighting the state's economic challenges since the Congress came to power.

Updated: 09-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:42 IST
President of the JD(S) Youth Wing, Nikhil Kumaraswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Janata Dal (Secular) has announced plans for a massive protest scheduled for April 12, aimed at challenging the Karnataka government over recent price hikes and alleged corruption. This demonstration will be led by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy at Bengaluru's Freedom Park.

The protest, under the banner 'Sakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara' (Enough is Enough Congress Government), is spearheaded by JD(S) Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy. It focuses on the persistent rise in prices and perceived governance failures under the Congress leadership. The campaign has been receiving significant attention statewide.

A new website, launched by Nikhil Kumaraswamy, allows citizens and JD(S) members to engage digitally in the movement. He criticizes the Congress government for creating an economic crisis and alleges prolonged financial distress due to rising prices of essential commodities. The campaign also accuses ministers of failing to fulfill electoral promises, emphasizing ongoing governance shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

