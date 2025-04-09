JD(S) Launches 'Sakappa Saaku' Protest Against Congress, Targets Corruption and Price Hikes

The Janata Dal (Secular) has announced plans for a massive protest scheduled for April 12, aimed at challenging the Karnataka government over recent price hikes and alleged corruption. This demonstration will be led by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy at Bengaluru's Freedom Park.

The protest, under the banner 'Sakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara' (Enough is Enough Congress Government), is spearheaded by JD(S) Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy. It focuses on the persistent rise in prices and perceived governance failures under the Congress leadership. The campaign has been receiving significant attention statewide.

A new website, launched by Nikhil Kumaraswamy, allows citizens and JD(S) members to engage digitally in the movement. He criticizes the Congress government for creating an economic crisis and alleges prolonged financial distress due to rising prices of essential commodities. The campaign also accuses ministers of failing to fulfill electoral promises, emphasizing ongoing governance shortcomings.

