Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Brothers

Two brothers lost their lives in a tragic collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley here, police reported on Friday.

Sub Inspector Jagdish Chandra stated that the accident occurred near Khetapura on the ring road, causing the gravel-laden tractor-trolley to overturn on the motorcycle.

The victims, Ghasi Mahavar (35) and his younger brother Mukesh (34), died instantly. The tractor driver fled the scene, and efforts are underway to apprehend him, Chandra added. Post-mortems were conducted before returning the bodies to the family.

