Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Brothers

Two brothers lost their lives in a tragic collision between a motorcycle and a gravel-laden tractor-trolley near Khetapura on the ring road. The tractor-trolley overturned on the motorcycle, and the driver fled the scene. Police have registered a case and are searching for the driver. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers lost their lives in a tragic collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley here, police reported on Friday.

Sub Inspector Jagdish Chandra stated that the accident occurred near Khetapura on the ring road, causing the gravel-laden tractor-trolley to overturn on the motorcycle.

The victims, Ghasi Mahavar (35) and his younger brother Mukesh (34), died instantly. The tractor driver fled the scene, and efforts are underway to apprehend him, Chandra added. Post-mortems were conducted before returning the bodies to the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

