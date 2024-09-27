Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Brothers
Two brothers lost their lives in a tragic collision between a motorcycle and a gravel-laden tractor-trolley near Khetapura on the ring road. The tractor-trolley overturned on the motorcycle, and the driver fled the scene. Police have registered a case and are searching for the driver. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortems.
27-09-2024
- India
Two brothers lost their lives in a tragic collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley here, police reported on Friday.
Sub Inspector Jagdish Chandra stated that the accident occurred near Khetapura on the ring road, causing the gravel-laden tractor-trolley to overturn on the motorcycle.
The victims, Ghasi Mahavar (35) and his younger brother Mukesh (34), died instantly. The tractor driver fled the scene, and efforts are underway to apprehend him, Chandra added. Post-mortems were conducted before returning the bodies to the family.
